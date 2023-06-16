HCMC leaders visit, extend congratulations to press agencies

The delegation visited and extended congratulations to the resident agency of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) in HCMC and the Voice of HCMC People (VOH) headquarters.

On the afternoon of June 15, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, headed by Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, visited the press agencies in the city to extend their congratulations on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of Vietnam's Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - June 21, 2023).

The delegation visited and extended congratulations to the resident agency of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) in HCMC and the Voice of HCMC People (VOH) headquarters.

During the visits, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee, expressed appreciation to both central and local press agencies. He thanked the resident agency of the VOV in HCMC and the VOH for actively propagating information about the city.

In particular, they have disseminated information about significant events occurring in HCMC, such as the draft resolution aimed at replacing Resolution No.54 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the city's special development. Such efforts played a vital role in creating a bridge and delivering accurate and timely information to residents, thereby promoting widespread awareness and fostering a high level of consensus among the population.

On this occasion, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed his hope that the press agencies in general, the resident agency of the VOV in HCMC and the VOH in particular, would continue to act as intermediaries, disseminating information and strengthening the connection between the city and both central and local press agencies, thereby contributing to the construction and development of not only HCMC but also the entire country.

The Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Education Committee also conveyed his greetings and wishes for good health to all the officials, editors, reporters, and staff members of both press agencies.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expressed his wish for the two units to create more engaging articles featuring stories of virtuous individuals and commendable actions, exemplary role models, as well as critiques of misconduct and legal violations. He expressed his confidence in the two agencies' ongoing and active contributions through their articles to the development of HCMC, as well as the overall progress of the country.