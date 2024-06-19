President Vladimir Putin's cars appear on the roads in Hanoi

Following the instruction of the leaders of the Ministry of Public Security, the City Party Committee, and the Hanoi People's Committee, the Hanoi City Police recently held a conference to thoroughly grasp and implement a plan to ensure security and safety of Russian President Vladimir Putin who arrived in Hanoi Wednesday for a two-day state visit, upon the invitation of Vietnamese Communist Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Vietnam from June 19-20 is expected to create momentum for the bilateral ties to develop to a new height.

To ensure security and safety for the Russian Presidential delegation in the city, based on the nature and importance of the event, implementing the direction of the Central Government, the Ministry of Public Security and the capital city of Hanoi; Hanoi City Police have developed a protection plan to ensure absolute security and safety for the Russian President.

Presidential cars hit the roads in Hanoi for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit

Lieutenant General Nguyen Hai Trung, Director of Hanoi City Police, emphasized that the visit of the President of the Russian Federation is an event of special significance. Therefore, the city police units ensuring security and safety for the delegation is a central task and must be careful.

The Traffic Police Department is assigned to coordinate closely with district police in implementing traffic assurance plans and leading the delegation throughout its activities in Hanoi and increasing patrols and control, deploying plans to relieve traffic congestion immediately after the delegation passes.

Under the direction of the Director of Hanoi City Police, the units focused on controlling conditions leading to insecurity for the delegation and having a coordinated handling plan, and mobilizing all resources, with the highest requirement being to absolutely ensure the security and safety of the Presidential delegation.

Hanoi Traffic police announced that passenger and cargo vehicles (except for authorized vehicles, buses, sanitation trucks, emergency vehicles, and fixed-route passenger vehicles) will be temporarily banned from certain roads from 7:00 AM on June 19 to 10:00 PM on June 20.

This restriction applies to private cars and motorcycles operating in the following districts: Ba Dinh, Tay Ho, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Cau Giay, Nam Tu Liem, Dong Anh, Soc Son, and Me Linh. Vehicles traveling from eastern and southeastern provinces ) including Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hai Phong, Hai Duong to southern provinces) should travel through Thanh Tri Bridge - Phap Van and continue to southern provinces (Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam) and vice versa. Vehicles traveling from eastern and southeastern provinces (Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, etc.) to northern provinces (Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen) should travel from the National Highway 5 to Thanh Tri Bridge, Phu Dong Bridge and the National Highway 3 to go to northern provinces and vice versa. Vehicles traveling from southern provinces (Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam) to northern provinces (Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen) should travel from streets Phap Van - Ngoc Hoi - Phan Trong Tue - Phung Hung - Xa La - Van Phu - Le Trong Tan - the Road 70 - Nhon – the National Highway 32 - Vinh Thinh Bridge (or Trung Ha Bridge) - go to northern provinces (Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen) and vice versa. Vehicles are restricted from using Ring Road 3 (from the Nguyen Trai - Khuat Duy Tien intersection to Vo Van Kiet).

By Gia Khanh – Translated By Anh Quan