President Ho Chi Minh’s life, revolutionary career spotlighted in Japan

The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a talk on the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh for the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 15.



Opening the event, held as part of the project to popularise and honor President Ho Chi Minh - a national liberation hero and a great man of culture – among the international community, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu said the talk aims to provide officials from the embassy, Vietnamese representative offices and Vietnamese community in Japan a deeper insight into the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, thus encouraging them to continue to study and follow the leader’s moral example.

Prof. Hoang Chi Bao, a senior expert and former member of the Central Theory Council, who has spent his whole life researching Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, told stories about the leader’s life and his journey to seek a way to liberate the nation from the colonial yoke.

The stories reflected the leader’s revolutionary spirit, simple lifestyle and his whole-hearted love and devotion for the nation, as well as his sacrifice for the struggle for national liberation and peace, development and progress of Vietnam and the world.

They inspired national pride among the Vietnamese community, especially youngsters, encouraging them to make contributions to the development of the homeland. Prof. Bao also introduced publications on the ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh, including the leader’s testament.