President attends event to sum up construction of houses for poor in Soc Trang

President Vo Van Thuong on January 1 attended an event to sum up the implementation of a campaign to build 1,200 houses for poor households in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

President Vo Van Thuong attends ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign has been jointly implemented by the Ministry of Public Security and Soc Trang provincial authorities.

As Soc Trang is a border province with Khmer ethnic people accounting for one-third of its population, and often affected by natural disasters such as drought and saltwater intrusion, people's lives still face many difficulties, and the number of poor and near-poor households remains high. Statistics show that there are currently 15,139 poor and 26,242 near-poor households, accounting for 12.4% of the total number of households in the province, mainly in border and Khmer ethnic-inhabited areas. Notably, 6,972 households are in particularly difficult situations in terms of housing that need attention and support to stabilise their lives.

Therefore, the Ministry of Public Security has mobilised and supported the construction of the 1,200 houses for poor people with housing-related difficulties in the province with a total cost of over VND60 billion (US$2.47 million).

President Vo Van Thuong visits Heroic Mother Le Thi Thanh (Photo:SGGP)

On the same day, the State leader visited and presented gifts to Heroic Mother Le Thi Thanh whose husband and two children are martyrs in My Xuyen district.

Vietnamplus