“Preservation and promotion of Vietnamese movies” project approved

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism approved a project on researching, exchanging, collecting, and promoting Vietnamese films currently kept abroad and foreign films at the Vietnam Film Institute.

The Vietnamese film masterpiece Bao Gio Cho Den Thang Muoi (The Love Doesn't Come Back) by director Dang Nhat Minh

The project aims to affirm the role of preservation and promotion of cultural heritage value and strengthen cooperation in all aspects with international professional organizations to bring common benefits to the activities of propaganda, promotion, and film preservation.

It also aims to introduce Vietnamese cinema to the world, emphasize the significance of cinematic heritage, contribute to marking important events of the country in 2025, and promote Vietnam - US relations through cultural activities.

The project includes three main contents, including movie researching and archiving, film promotion and seminar, researching and studying film archives, exchanges on movie promoting, and planning events in 2025.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

