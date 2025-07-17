Communes required to identify breakthrough in line with double-digit growth goal

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee yesterday worked with the Standing Party Committees of Thanh An, Can Gio, Binh Khanh and An Thoi Dong communes.

The working session focused on the implementation of the two-tier local government model and preparations for the upcoming 2025–2030 term Party Congress at the commune level.

As reported by leaders of the four communes, since July 1, the local government apparatus has been operating stably, without disruption in handling administrative procedures for residents. Digital platforms for document management, online meetings and data sharing have been flexibly implemented.

Regarding preparations for the Party Congress, the Party Committees of the communes have issued plans to organize their first-term Party Congresses for the 2025–2030 term. They are scheduled to organize the congress ahead of August 22.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong led the delegation in a working session with the Standing Party Committees of Thanh An, Can Gio, Binh Khanh and An Thoi Dong communes. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his remarks at the working session, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong acknowledged and highly appreciated the smooth operation of local government systems at the commune level, the timely handling of basic administrative procedures, appropriate staffing arrangements, and strengthened direct guidance provided to residents.

Regarding the recommendations and proposals from localities, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong stated that he would report to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for support, especially in addressing urgent issues.

As for preparations for the upcoming congress, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong requested that the Party Committees at the commune level promptly finalize documents, including the political report and self-assessment report, to be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s task force for timely review and feedback.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong surveys the Public Administrative Service Center of Binh Khanh Commune. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong emphasized that the reports should include balanced and appropriate assessments and directions, a list of key projects based on approved planning and policies, clearly identified breakthrough areas aligned with the goal of double-digit economic growth and four strategic pillars, and a congress theme that will serve as the foundation for setting directions and key tasks for the next term.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong