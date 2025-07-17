HCMC discusses solutions for healthcare development in Con Dao Special Zone

A meeting on healthcare development in Con Dao Special Zone was convened yesterday with presence of Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Yesterday afternoon, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City leading a delegation of HCMC had a working session with Con Dao Special Zone to explore solutions for enhancing specialized healthcare in the area.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (stands) at the meeting

Attending the meeting were Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong along with prominent healthcare experts from Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health is tasked with promptly advising the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on clear objectives and targeted solutions to address the healthcare needs of staff, soldiers, local residents of Con Dao, as well as fishermen and tourists in the near future.

Currently, in Con Dao Special Zone, there is only one military-civilian medical center performing both preventive medical and medical examination and treatment functions. In recent times, Con Dao Military-Civilian Medical Center has basically ensured medical examination and treatment for officers, soldiers, people and tourists.

The center was officially inaugurated on April 19, 2025, featuring 60 hospital beds and equipped with modern medical technology.

Despite this progress, the local healthcare sector continues to face significant challenges, including a shortage of highly skilled medical personnel, persistent issues in the procurement of drugs, medical supplies, and chemicals, and ongoing limitations in emergency patient transport to mainland hospitals.

During the meeting, experts offered a range of proposals aimed at enhancing healthcare quality in Con Dao Special Zone. Key suggestions included organizing both in-person and online professional training for medical staff, implementing a family doctor model to serve civil servants, soldiers, residents, holiday makers and rotating experienced, specialized doctors to Con Dao to strengthen clinical capacity and emergency response.

Additionally, participants recommended developing policies to attract and retain medical professionals in the area.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that healthcare development in Con Dao must align with the island's broader future growth strategy. He called on the Department of Health to promptly advise the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee with clear goals and actionable solutions to meet the increasing demand for medical services among staff, soldiers, residents, fishermen, and tourists.

By Ly Huyen- Translated by Anh Quan