Ho Chi Minh City Internal Affairs Commission launches its Party Committee

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies Committee yesterday announced the establishment of the Party Committee of the Internal Affairs Commission.

At the same time, it appointed members of the Party Executive Committee, the Standing Committee, the Secretary, Deputy Secretary, the Inspection Committee, and the leaders of the Inspection Committee of the Internal Affairs Commission’s Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Accordingly, the Executive Committee consists of nine members while the Standing Committee has three members.

Mr. Huynh Khac Diep delivers his speech upon accepting the role of Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Mr. Huynh Khac Diep, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission, was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Internal Affairs Commission.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies Committee Nguyen Khoa Hai delivers the assignment speech. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Speaking at the assignment ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies Committee Nguyen Khoa Hai urged the Party Committee of the Internal Affairs Commission to promptly stabilize its organization, begin operations, and continue leading ongoing tasks to ensure no disruption in its work.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen innovative and breakthrough solutions to creatively fulfill assigned tasks, make efforts to overcome difficulties, especially those related to infrastructure, and ensure the unit operates in a coordinated, unified and effective manner.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

