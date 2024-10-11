Police official reports rise of online gambling

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thang Long, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department's Advisory Division, noted the rise of online gambling at a regular press conference on the city's socio-economic situation on October 10.

HCMC Police's official reports a rise of online gambling

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, yesterday held the regular press conference.

At the conference, explaining the severe flooding in various areas due to the heavy rainfall on October 8, Director Do Tan Long of the Technical Infrastructure Management Center under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction stated that the precipitation recorded on that day was 116mm at the Thanh Da station in Binh Thanh District. This amount surpassed the drainage capacity of the sewer system, resulting in extensive flooding across numerous streets.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thang Long, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department's Advisory Division, expressed concern regarding the increasing prevalence of online gambling and betting activities. The police official observed a surge in online advertisements and promotions enticing individuals to participate in various forms of gambling.

Many of these websites are operated overseas by foreign entities, with connections established to facilitate Vietnamese individuals in setting up accounts and managing gambling operations within the country.

In response, the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department has proactively implemented various measures simultaneously to combat the organization and participation in online gambling, while also encouraging citizens to actively report any suspicious activities so that authorities and police force can further investigation and take more action.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan