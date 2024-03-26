PM urges youth to pioneer in digital transformation

The youths should play a pioneering role in spurring the nation’s digital transformation as the digital economy is expected to make up 30 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

PM Pham Minh Chinh orders the youths to play a pioneering role in spurring the nation's digital transformation. (Photo: VNA)

The youths should play a pioneering role in spurring the nation’s digital transformation as the digital economy is expected to make up 30 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a dialogue with them held in Hanoi on March 26.

The event, the second of its kind, attracted the participation of 300 standout young people nationwide.

Describing digitalisation as an inevitable trend across the globe which has unlocked potential and unprecedented development opportunities in the history, PM Chinh stressed that it is a must for Vietnam to get on the bandwagon.

Digital transformation, together with green economy, circular economy, sharing economy and intellectual economy, among others, is a new locomotive for the country to deliver on its set target of becoming a developing country with a modern industry and upper middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045, he stressed.

Against this backdrop, the Government leader ordered the youth to uphold their pioneering spirit to raise public awareness of digital transformation, propose policies on digitalisation, promote administrative reform through digital technologies, and bolster research and development activities in the area.

He also expressed his hope that they will have burning desires to make contributions, study, enhance innovation, integrate, and develop themselves.

Besides, he asked them to recommend measures and join the Government in speeding up the development of a digital government, a digital economy, a digital society, and digital citizens.

The youth suggested the Government continue completing a legal system and code of conduct on digital platforms, while establishing communications tools and channels that enable residents to respond and contribute to the national digital transformation.

PM Chinh took the occasion to order competent ministries, authorities and localities to drastically carry out the National Digital Transformation Program, complete mechanisms and policies, and create a favourable environment for the youth to promote their pioneering role in the process.

He also answered the youth’s queries on several issues, including data protection and cybersecurity solutions during digitalisation, measures to connect public services with the national population database, and the preservation of the cultural identity amidst the rapid digital transformation.

Vietnamplus