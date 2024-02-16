PM urges speeding up key transport projects

PM Pham Minh Chinh ordered competent sides to accelerate construction of key transport projects in 2024 to create new development space while chairing the 9th session of the Steering Committee for Key National Transport Projects on February 16.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

The hybrid-form meeting was connected to 46 provinces and centrally-run cities where the projects run through.

At the event, PM Chinh hailed localities, sectors, investors and contractors for their efforts to hasten implementation of the projects; however, he said several lagged behind schedule due to prolonged investment procedures, sluggish site clearance and loose coordination of relevant quarters, among others.

He requested delegates at the session to evaluate the situation and propose measures to speed up the construction progress while ensuring quality, labor safety and environmental standards, remove bottlenecks in official development assistance (ODA) disbursement, and study the use of sea-sand in construction.

The Government leader laid stress on the significance of public investment to the national development, highlighting that some VND657 trillion (US$26.82 billion) in total public investment capital will be allocated in 2024, most of which is for transport infrastructure development.

At the 9th session of the Steering Committee for Key National Transport Projects on February 16 (Photo: VNA)

Once transport projects are put into operation, they will help reduce logistics costs and improve competitive edge for enterprises, while giving a boost to development of industry, services and urban areas, he said.

The country now counts 34 major transport projects and 86 component ones being implemented in 46 cities and provinces across the nation. Those include five railway projects, two airport projects, highways, and ring roads in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

VNA