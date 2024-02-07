National

PM urges logistics connectivity for Vietnamese farm produce

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently issued a dispatch aimed at enhancing logistics connectivity to drive the consumption and export of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has recently issued a dispatch aimed at enhancing logistics connectivity to drive the consumption and export of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, considering it one of the key tasks in agriculture and rural development.

Under the dispatch, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is entrusted with the critical task of orchestrating collaborative efforts with relevant ministries, agencies and local authorities to promptly submit a scheme on developing logistics services, improving the quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce until 2030 with a vision to 2050 to the Prime Minister.

It must also partner with localities to review and supplement the zoning of logistics service centres tailored specifically for farm produce, coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT) to hold training courses on logistics, supply chains in general, and farm produce logistics chains in particular, for State and local management officials, businesses, and cooperatives operating in agriculture sector.

The MARD is also assigned to partner with the MIT and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to concretise the contents of the Vietnam-China Joint Statement and signed cooperation documents on agricultural cooperation, opening farm produce markets, diversifying traditional distribution channels through wholesale markets, farm produce logistics service centres at border gates, and creating favourable conditions for farm produce trade via official channels through e-commerce platforms.

The MIT is responsible for spearheading the formulation and submission of a national logistics service development strategy for the 2025-2035 period, with a vision to 2045.

It is tasked with collaborating with the MARD to intensify trade promotion activities and help firms build effective agricultural supply chains linked with logistics services for entry into global markets.

Other specific tasks are also assigned to the ministries of planning and investment, finance and transport, centrally-run cities and provinces, the Vietnam Logistics Business Association and agriculture associations.

