PM urges acceleration of key railway projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the steering committee for key national railway projects, chaired the fourth meeting of the committee in Hanoi on October 23.

The Government leader emphasised the must to resolve obstacles, especially regulatory ones, to ensure the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong standard-gauge railway project starts on schedule, on December 19.

The North-South railway crossing Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Opening the meeting, which drew the online participation of 18 provinces and cities traversed by the railway projects, the PM highlighted that railway development is among the focuses stated in the 13th National Party Congress’ resolution, noting the Politburo issued Conclusion 49-KL/TW, which sets the direction for Vietnam's railway transport through 2030, with a vision for 2045.

The Government has proposed the National Assembly approve the resolutions on the North – South high-speed railway project, as well as pilot specific mechanisms for urban rail systems in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It has also moved to implement relevant resolutions of the Party, the Politburo, and the National Assembly, he said.

Meanwhile, the steering committee was tasked with reviewing site clearance for the North – South high-speed railway and proposing implementation measures for railway projects in the remaining months of 2025 and beyond.

Meanwhile, the steering committee was tasked with reviewing site clearance for the North – South high-speed railway and proposing implementation measures for railway projects in the remaining months of 2025 and beyond.

According to the Ministry of Construction, since the third meeting on July 9, the PM and Deputy PMs have held many meetings and issued nearly 20 guiding documents related to key railway infrastructure projects. A total of 39 tasks were assigned to ministries, localities, and agencies, focusing on resolving bottlenecks and expediting investment procedures.

To date, 16 tasks have been completed. Many ministries and agencies have shown strong performance in fulfilling their assigned tasks while localities along the railways have carried out resettlement projects since August 19.

Additionally, 10 tasks are being actively implemented while eight others have been delayed due to the involvement of foreign partners or time constraints. Another five tasks have not yet reached their deadlines.

