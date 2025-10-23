NA to scrutinize various draft laws on October 23

The National Assembly is scheduled to listen to the proposals and verification reports on the draft revised Bankruptcy Law and the draft revised Deposit Insurance Law, and discuss these two bills on October 23, as part of its ongoing 10th session.

The development of the revised Deposit Insurance Law, which comprises eight chapters and 44 articles, aims to address the difficulties and obstacles in the operation of deposit insurance in recent times, ensuring consistency and alignment with related laws. It also aims to create a clear and complete legal framework for deposit insurance organisations to enhance their financial capacity and play a more significant role in the restructuring of credit institutions.

This will help better protect depositors' rights and ensure the stability of the credit institution system, as well as social security, in line with the directions set out in the Deposit Insurance Development Strategy for 2025, with a vision towards 2030.

An overview of the 15th NA's 10th session (Photo: VNA)

In the morning sitting, the legislature will also listen to the proposals and verification reports on the draft revised Press Law, the draft Population Law, and the draft Disease Prevention Law.

The draft revised Press Law consists of four chapters and 50 articles, a reduction of two chapters and 11 articles compared to the 2016 version.

The bill adds provisions on the role of the press as the revolutionary press to affirm its historical and revolutionary nature, with the aim of building and protecting the country and developing a professional, humane, modern press system, as outlined in the 13th National Party Congress. Along with provisions for the development of the press, it also adds strict regulations for managing press activities to ensure efficiency, effectiveness, and quality in management.

Vietnamplus