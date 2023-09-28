PM presides over Government’s September law-making session

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 28 chaired a monthly Government law-making session to discuss a proposal on drafting the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools.

A proposal on building the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Advertising, the issuance of documents detailing and guiding the implementation of laws, ordinances, and resolutions of the National Assembly (NA) and the NA Standing Committee that have taken effect.

In his opening remarks, PM Chinh said that in the first nine months of this year, the Government has focused on implementing three strategic breakthroughs, including institution building and perfection.

Therefore, the Government has spent a lot of time and resources, and applied innovations to promote the work of building and perfecting laws, remove difficulties and obstacles, and unclog all resources for rapid and sustainable development.

He requested participants to thoroughly discuss important contents raised at this session to ensure its progress and quality.