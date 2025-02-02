PM pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Cao Bang

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers flowers and incense at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial House in the Special National Historical Site of the 1950 Border Campaign Victory in Cao Bang on February 2. (Photo: VNA)

The site, located in Duc Long commune, Thach An district, marks the event when President Ho Chi Minh directly observed and directed the Dong Khe battle, which opened the 1950 Border Campaign.

Visiting the site, PM Chinh expressed admiration and gratitude for the heroes and martyrs who bravely sacrificed their lives during the campaign, contributing to the glorious victory of the people and military of Cao Bang, Bac Kan, and Lang Son in the national defence effort. He vowed, along with the entire Party, people, and army, to strive to build a prosperous, beautiful, and civilized Vietnam that brings happiness to its residents.

The border campaign took place from September 16 to October 14, 1950, and was a strategically significant victory in the resistance war against French colonialism. Notably, this was the first and only time during the Vietnam’s resistance wars against the French and US enemies that President Ho Chi Minh personally visited the front lines to observe and direct the campaign. Commander-in-Chief General Vo Nguyen Giap was appointed as the Secretary of the Front Party Committee and the Campaign Commander and Political Commissar.

The campaign concluded with the destruction of a significant portion of the enemy's forces, the expansion and consolidation of the Viet Bac base, the liberation of the northern border region, the breaking of the encirclement, and the opening of communication with China and socialist countries. This connected Vietnam's revolution with the global revolutionary movement and marked a significant leap in military strategy, as well as the remarkable growth of the Vietnamese army, contributing to the eventual victory of the resistance against the French, culminating in the Dien Bien Phu Victory in 1954.

On this occasion, PM Chinh presented ten households in Ban Moi hamlet, Duc Long commune with VND60 million (US$2,400 ) each to help them repair or build houses.

