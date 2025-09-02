National

PM orders adjustment of land price coefficients

SGGPO

The Government Office has issued a notice conveying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s directive on the financial obligations arising from land-use conversions, which have become excessively burdensome and are undermining livelihoods.

1.jpg

Recently, media reports and public opinion have highlighted concerns over the requirement to draft and promulgate annual land price tables, effective from January 1 each year—a process considered costly and time-consuming.

Experts note that State-issued land price tables often diverge sharply from actual market values, creating inconsistencies in compensation calculations and discouraging investment. They argue that the Ministry of Finance must determine appropriate adjustment coefficients to ensure fairer financial obligations for citizens. The wide gap between official land price frameworks and market rates has directly affected both households and businesses.

In practice, residents in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have struggled to change land-use purposes due to disproportionately high financial obligations based on the official land price tables. This has also driven up production and business costs, straining livelihoods and weakening the investment climate. Consequently, many observers stress the need to review land finance policies carefully—ensuring reasonable obligations for citizens while establishing mechanisms to support enterprises.

In response, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has tasked the Ministry of Finance—working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and relevant agencies—to study and propose the use of land price adjustment coefficients as a more practical and equitable basis for land-use fees. The ministry is required to report back with solutions before September 10, 2025.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s directive financial obligations land-use conversions land price coefficients

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn