PM orders adjustment of land price coefficients

The Government Office has issued a notice conveying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s directive on the financial obligations arising from land-use conversions, which have become excessively burdensome and are undermining livelihoods.

Recently, media reports and public opinion have highlighted concerns over the requirement to draft and promulgate annual land price tables, effective from January 1 each year—a process considered costly and time-consuming.

Experts note that State-issued land price tables often diverge sharply from actual market values, creating inconsistencies in compensation calculations and discouraging investment. They argue that the Ministry of Finance must determine appropriate adjustment coefficients to ensure fairer financial obligations for citizens. The wide gap between official land price frameworks and market rates has directly affected both households and businesses.

In practice, residents in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have struggled to change land-use purposes due to disproportionately high financial obligations based on the official land price tables. This has also driven up production and business costs, straining livelihoods and weakening the investment climate. Consequently, many observers stress the need to review land finance policies carefully—ensuring reasonable obligations for citizens while establishing mechanisms to support enterprises.

In response, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has tasked the Ministry of Finance—working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and relevant agencies—to study and propose the use of land price adjustment coefficients as a more practical and equitable basis for land-use fees. The ministry is required to report back with solutions before September 10, 2025.

