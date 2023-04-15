PM joins metro train test run from Rach Chiec to Suoi Tien station

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's delegation, on April 15, conducted a survey, visited, and participated in the test run of the metro train from Rach Chiec Station to Suoi Tien Station as part of the Metro Line No.1 project

On the afternoon of April 15, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's delegation conducted a survey, visited, and participated in the test run of the metro train from Rach Chiec Station to Suoi Tien Station as part of the Metro Line No.1 project (Metro Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

The delegation was accompanied by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, and leaders from various ministries, agencies, and HCMC.

The test route covers a distance of approximately 11 kilometers, commencing from Rach Chiec Station and passing through Phuoc Long Station, Binh Thai Station, Thu Duc Station, Saigon Hi-tech Park Station, National University Station, and concluding at Suoi Tien Station, which is the final station of the metro line.

Prime Minister participates in the metro train test run with Japanese experts on April 15. (Photo: SGGP)

The test run of the metro is currently in phase 5 (static integration) and phase 6 (dynamic integration) of an eight-phase testing process that has been ongoing for several months. Although the elevated section is designed for a maximum speed of 110 km/h, during the test run, the train is operating at a maximum speed of less than 50 km/h to ensure safety.

Currently, the construction progress of the entire project has reached approximately 95 percent. In 2023, the Urban Railway Management Board, along with consultant NJPT and Japanese contractors, plans to utilize all available resources to expedite the project's implementation and complete 100 percent of the construction work, including installing remaining equipment and finalizing the architecture of stations and pedestrian bridges throughout the entire route.

Furthermore, to accelerate the project's commercial operation, the Urban Railway Management Board is also undertaking other necessary tasks to synchronize with the completion of the construction work.

This is the second time that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has visited the Metro Line No.1 project. Previously, in July 2022, the Prime Minister made a visit to Ben Thanh Central Station and Ba Son Station.

As 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, completing the construction of the Metro Line No.1 project this year is a significant goal.

Later that afternoon, the Prime Minister and his delegation visited Thu Duc Regional General Hospital.