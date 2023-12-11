PM chairs official welcome ceremony for Cambodian counterpart

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on December 11 for his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet inspect the guard of honor (Photo: VNA)

After the ceremony, the two leaders visited a photo exhibition featuring the land and people of Vietnam and Cambodia, and their good relations, jointly held by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), before holding talks.

The Cambodian PM is also scheduled to hold meetings with other Vietnamese senior leaders to review cooperation results and discuss measures to promote bilateral ties in the coming time. He will join Chinh in an exchange with Vietnamese students and a Vietnam-Cambodia business forum.

The official visit demonstrates the resolve of leaders of both sides to consolidate and enhance the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two peoples, while bringing new cooperation opportunities so as to elevate the bilateral ties to a new height.

VNA