Planting trees in Le Loi Street to affect operation of metro

It was feasible to install the roof in some areas of commercial and shopping buildings instead of installing in the whole street of Le Loi.

The plan was shared by Head of the Planning Management Division Region 1 under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture Truong Quang Thuc Trinh on March 27 regarding the proposal of installing a roof system in Le Loi Street.

Particularly, the roof will be tentatively installed in some sections from Phan Boi Chau Street to Nguyen Trung Truc Street and several segments from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street to Pasteur Street which would be around 30 to 50 meters in length based on business operation conditions.

The plan was awarded in a contest hosted by the department and is waiting for adjustments from the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the HCMC Architectural Advisory Council.

On the other hand, the depth is only about 2.5 meters along sections of Le Loi Street’s underground, from the road surface down to the roof of the Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) so it will be difficult to plant trees with deeply ingrained roots, thus affecting the operation of the metro.