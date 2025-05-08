Vietnam – Laos great friendship, special solidarity further strengthened

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc received Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Inlavanh Keobounphanh on May 7.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) offers a gift to Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Inlavanh Keobounphanh. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his pleasure in welcoming the delegation from the Lao Front for National Construction attending the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025.

He emphasized that the UN Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is a major cultural event recognized by the United Nations. It is the fourth time that Vietnam has hosted the Vesak Celebration.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee said that the delegation from the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee's participation in the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 is an opportunity to further consolidate the great friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos. At present, many young Vietnamese monks are studying in Laos on scholarships, and conversely, young Lao monks are also studying in Vietnam.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) receives Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Inlavanh Keobounphanh. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, it is a meaningful people-to-people diplomatic activity.

He stressed that Vietnam always create favorable conditions for all religions to operate in accordance with the law, contributing to building the great national unity bloc in localities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, belief and religious activities, according to the law provisions of collectives, the public, and religious organizations, have been facilitated by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the southern metropolis.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that the city’s recent strong economic growth reflects the strength of the great national unity bloc and the power of the entire political system. Despite these positive outcomes, he noted that Ho Chi Minh City must continue to strive further in order to achieve its goal of double-digit growth. The city’s authorities identify the people as the central actors, the focus, and the driving force behind every decision regarding goals and tasks. The city mobilizes and promotes public participation associated with caring for individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee, Inlavanh Keobounphanh, expressed her deep impression of the development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general over the 50 years of Liberation of the South and National Reunification. The participation of Party General Secretary and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, who led a high-ranking delegation and Lao military forces to attend the national ceremony and parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), affirmed Laos' readiness to always stand side by side and support the Party, State, and People of Vietnam.

The Vice President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) highly appreciated Vietnam’s remarkable economic growth amid global uncertainties. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City’s contribution of 27 percent to the national budget revenue is truly an impressive figure, reflecting the significant contribution of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city.

She said that Laos hoped to learn from Vietnam’s and Ho Chi Minh City’s experiences in areas such as economic development, attracting remittances, and maintaining social order and security.

By Minh Chau—Translated by Kim Khanh