HCMC celebrates the 50th anniversary of Border Guard’s Traditional Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Board of Major Holidays on May 7 held a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Border Guard’s Traditional Day of the city (May 7, 1975–2025).

Delegates attend the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard’s Traditional Day (May 7, 1975–2025). (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Lieutenant General Nguyen Anh Tuan, Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai congratulated the remarkable achievements and victories attained by the city’s Border Guard force over the past 50 years. He emphasized that the unit needs to continue to thoroughly grasp and implement the Party and State's guidelines, policies, directions, and laws on military, defense, and border guard tasks, especially focusing on Resolution No. 33-NQ/TW, dated September 28, 2018, by the Politburo on the National Border Protection Strategy, and the 13th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 44-NQ/TW on the Fatherland safeguarding strategy in the new context, and the Vietnam Border Guard Law.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard was honored with the Traditional Flag from the city’s People's Committee. Additionally, the Chairman of the People's Committee awarded Certificates of Merit to seven collectives and 20 individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the management and protection of the city's border sovereignty, security, and order at ports' border gates and sea border areas.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (C) offers the Traditional Flag to the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command on May 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (4th, L) offers Certificates of Merit to outstanding collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan offers Certificates of Merit to outstanding collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

