Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC celebrates the 50th anniversary of Border Guard’s Traditional Day

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Board of Major Holidays on May 7 held a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Border Guard’s Traditional Day of the city (May 7, 1975–2025).

z6576795187176-c13a888fd71be38de609298c56ef042a-356-2741.jpg
Delegates attend the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard’s Traditional Day (May 7, 1975–2025). (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Lieutenant General Nguyen Anh Tuan, Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai congratulated the remarkable achievements and victories attained by the city’s Border Guard force over the past 50 years. He emphasized that the unit needs to continue to thoroughly grasp and implement the Party and State's guidelines, policies, directions, and laws on military, defense, and border guard tasks, especially focusing on Resolution No. 33-NQ/TW, dated September 28, 2018, by the Politburo on the National Border Protection Strategy, and the 13th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 44-NQ/TW on the Fatherland safeguarding strategy in the new context, and the Vietnam Border Guard Law.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard was honored with the Traditional Flag from the city’s People's Committee. Additionally, the Chairman of the People's Committee awarded Certificates of Merit to seven collectives and 20 individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the management and protection of the city's border sovereignty, security, and order at ports' border gates and sea border areas.

z6576795112803-e2de01a5d0b3ca2f113f2afdc796a4b6-6752-3949.jpg
Delegates attend the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard’s Traditional Day (May 7, 1975–2025). (Photo: SGGP)
z6576795107437-32e0c2f1900681a3bcb1dda6d6652fd4-2756-6318.jpg
z6576795156787-10d6f921ad249cce3fac4582cc3dac3d-7235-1421.jpg (1)
Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (C) offers the Traditional Flag to the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command on May 7. (Photo: SGGP)
z6576795126798-f2d6dfbbd5b224813481174c93f31bca-3593-6351.jpg
Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (4th, L) offers Certificates of Merit to outstanding collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)
z6576795235691-2f6cffc2bb205df5dcde5308849d49f2-9083-1947.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan offers Certificates of Merit to outstanding collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

50th anniversary of Border Guard’s Traditional Day Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard border sovereignty ports' border gates sea border areas

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn