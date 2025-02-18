Multimedia

Phu Quy Island makes efforts to eliminate plastic waste

Phu Quy, which is one of the beautiful islands of Binh Thuan Province, is known for its pristine beauty as well as a peaceful destination for tourists.

Beyond tourism development, local authorities have found better ways, various programs and initiatives to reduce plastic waste, leading to positive environmental changes in the island district.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong

plastic waste Phu Quy

