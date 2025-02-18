Phu Quy Island makes efforts to eliminate plastic waste

Beyond tourism development, local authorities have found better ways, various programs and initiatives to reduce plastic waste, leading to positive environmental changes in the island district.
Phu Quy, which is one of the beautiful islands of Binh Thuan Province, is known for its pristine beauty as well as a peaceful destination for tourists.
