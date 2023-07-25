Phu Quoc welcomes direct flights from China after 2-year absence

At approximately 3 a.m. on July 25, Vietnam Airlines flight VN491 touched down at Phu Quoc International Airport with 100 tourists from Shanghai. This signifies the return of Chinese tourists after a two-year absence.

The group of tourists from Jilin Province (China) will spend five days and four nights on the island. Their itinerary includes visits to Vinwonder, Vinpearl Safari, the sleepless city, Phu Quoc night market, Hon Thom cable car, and scenic spots and historical sites on the island.

Prior to that, a famtrip group comprising 30 Chinese tourism enterprises arrived to survey tourism products and attractions on Phu Quoc Island.

According to Mr. Huynh Quang Hung, Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc City, the island has welcomed approximately 120,000 international visitors from the beginning of the year until now, marking a 30-percent decline compared to the same period last year. Presently, Phu Quoc maintains five direct flight routes from Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, and, most recently, China.

Mr. Huynh Quang Hung stated that amidst the complexities of the world's situation and challenging economic conditions, the authorities of Phu Quoc City are working hard to attract more international tourists. They are focusing on improving the environment, enhancing tourism products, maintaining cleanliness, and promoting Phu Quoc's image on the Internet.

Mr. Huynh Quang Hung said that the authorities had mandated all service businesses on the island to display and sell products at the listed prices.

The group of 100 tourists marks the return of tourists from the world's largest tourism market after a two-year absence. The island hopes to welcome many more Chinese tourist groups soon. Chinese tourists typically make up 70-80 percent of the island's annual international visitors.