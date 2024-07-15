Travel

Phu Quoc, Nha Trang among most favourite destinations for Korean tourists

Tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are increasingly interested in destinations in Vietnam, according to a survey conducted by Rankify Korea website.

dji-20240417121858-0035-d-ss3pro-6269.jpg.jpg
Kem beach in Phu Quoc island (Photo: SGGP)

Among the three most preferred tourist destinations in RoK, two are in Vietnam, it said.

The result was released based on a big data analysis program to evaluate the search volume of Google Trend Index and Naver in the first week of July and compare it with that of the last week of June.

In the first week of July, Phu Quoc island in the Vietnamese southern province of Kien Giang was in first place with 12,855 points, up 2,962 points compared to the last week of June. The beach city of Nha Trang in the Vietnamese central province of Khanh Hoa ranked second with 10,157 points and followed by Tokyo (Japan) with 3,796 points.

Other cities in the top 15 are Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Nagoya (Japan), Barcelona (Spain), Kyoto (Japan), Hanoi (Vietnam), Paris (France), New York (US), Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China) and Munich (Germany).

The survey also showed the results of analyzing preferences by gender and age for each of these cities. Specifically, Phu Quoc Island is more popular with RoK women, representing a rate of 67 percent of the survey data.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Phu Quoc Nha Trang favourite destinations for Korean tourists

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn