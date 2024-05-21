Phu Quoc emerges as Vietnam’s premier int'l tourist destination

The picturesque island of Phu Quoc witnessed an unprecedented surge in foreign visitors within the first quarter, at over 200% compared to the same period last year.

A beach in Phu Quoc (Photo: Sun Group)

The picturesque island of Phu Quoc witnessed an unprecedented surge in foreign visitors within the first quarter, at over 200 percent compared to the same period last year, with the influx predominantly driven by tourists from the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China).

According to a report by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, in April, the number of international arrivals to the country reached approximately 1.6 million, reflecting an annual growth of 58.2 percent, propelling the figure logged in the 4-month period to 6.2 million, up 68.3 percent year-on-year and 3.9 percent compared to the pre-Covid-19 tourism peak in 2019.

At present, almost all localities across the country are hosting an increasing volume of foreign tourists. Phu Quoc, dubbed the “pearl island”, in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, stands out prominently in this regard.

Specifically, in the period under review, Kien Giang welcomed 221,657 Koreans, rising by 165 percent annually. Particularly noteworthy was an astounding 12-fold surge to 82,135 in the number of Taiwanese visitors to the province. Statistics indicated that approximately 90 percent of these Korean and Taiwanese visitors came to Phu Quoc.

In the first quarter alone, over 500,000 international visitors arrived in Phu Quoc, up over 200 percent year-on-year. During the April 30-May holiday, which lasted for five days, the number of foreign arrivals in the locality increased by 12 percent annually and was 2.4 times higher that of domestic ones.

These positive indicators are, in part, attributed to the concerted efforts of local authorities and business communities to raise Phu Quoc's position and competitiveness in the tourism sector. In addition to leveraging the region's natural and cultural assets to develop innovative products, the island is working on human resources development, infrastructure investment, and facilities to meet demand and establish itself as a premier international destination.

A plethora of luxury hotels and resorts with unique designs have elevated Phu Quoc to the global map of high-end accommodations. Notable among them is the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, designed by the Bill Bensley and dubbed the "architectural masterpiece by Kem Beach". The facility has contributed to positioning the pearl island as a familiar upscale destination for billionaires, affluent individuals, and numerous domestic and international celebrities.

Meanwhile, the Premier Village Phu Quoc was recently honored in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, ranking in the Top 3 Luxury Hotels in Vietnam, Top 21 Luxury Hotels in Vietnam - Asia, and Top 10 Hotels and Resorts in Vietnam.

According to Sun Group, one of the key investors in the island, it has constructed more than 60 entertainment, resort, and real estate projects over the past eight years, with the expectation of collaborating with local authorities to transform Phu Quoc into a remarkable global destination and a must-visit place for international tourists, comparable to world-renowned tourist paradises like Boracay, Bora Bora, and the Maldives.

On May 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s press department and Kien Giang jointly organised a visit to the resort island for foreign diplomats and resident journalists in Vietnam. Participants were treated to experiencing distinctive tourist attractions within the Sun Group’s Sunset Town resort and entertainment complex, with the trip leaving a charming and lasting impression on them.

Rosa Maria, Deputy Consul of the Philippines in Vietnam, said her country boasts many beaches, but is lacking cable cars, ecosystems, and evening shows like those in Phu Quoc, which she reckoned could definitely become a new paradise in the world.

Aida Safura Niza, a tourist from Malaysia, said she is pleasantly surprised by the variety of activities taking place in the island. The Kiss of the Sea show and Kiss Bridge are things everyone must see and experience. She expressed her belief that in the next 5-10 years, the popularity of Phu Quoc will expand significantly.

With its unique advantages and substantial investments from major corporations such as Sun Group and Vingroup, the allure of the pearl island is poised to further increase in the years to come.

vietnamplus