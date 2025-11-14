National

Phu Quoc APEC 2027 Conference Center to cost VND21,860 billion

The APEC 2027 Conference Center project will be invested under the public–private partnership (PPP) model, with a total investment of approximately VND21,860 billion (US$830 million).

The An Giang Provincial People’s Council on November 14 held its fifth working session, approving nine important resolutions. Notably, the An Giang Provincial People’s Council approved the investment policy for the APEC 2027 Conference Center project under the PPP model, to be located in Phu Quoc Special Zone.

The project includes building a comprehensive conference center with technical infrastructure and spaces for meetings, banquets, exhibitions, performances and other major events of the APEC 2027.

Delegates of the An Giang Provincial People’s Council vote to approve the resolution on the investment policy for the APEC Conference Center project.

The project will be built on an area of approximately 16.06 hectares. Construction of the conference center and related infrastructure is expected to take place from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2027.

After the APEC conference, the center will serve as a venue for cultural, artistic, sports, entertainment and exhibition events.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong

