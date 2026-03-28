Photo exhibition marks 50th anniversary of HCMC Youth Volunteer Force

On the morning of March 28, a photo exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force (March 28, 1976 – 2026) officially opened in the city.

Delegates attend the flower-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force offered flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and inaugurated a photo exhibition themed “Pride of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force – 50 Years of Establishment and Development.”

The ceremony took place at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park and Chi Lang Park, drawing the participation of Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, along with former leaders of the city's Youth Volunteer Force, former members of the municipal Youth Volunteer Force, and current officials, public employees, and workers of the force.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegation respectfully laid flowers in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh — the great leader, national liberation hero, and world cultural figure — who devoted his entire life and made immense sacrifices for the revolutionary cause, national reunification, and the well-being of the people.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force, Trieu Do Hong Phuoc, offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the flower-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the flower-offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force, Trieu Do Hong Phuoc, on behalf of the force, pledged to continue upholding its heroic tradition; to remain a reliable force of the city's Party organization and people; to be present in the most challenging areas; and to serve as a steadfast support for vulnerable groups, thereby contributing to building Ho Chi Minh City into an increasingly civilized, modern, and compassionate metropolis.

Mr. Trieu Do Hong Phuoc stated that the archival photographs on display vividly recreate part of the force’s proud historical journey, highlighting its contributions and memorable moments in the cause of building, developing, and safeguarding the beloved city. The exhibition also introduces the ongoing tasks and initiatives undertaken by the city's Youth Volunteer Force to ensure public order and promote urban development.

Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force, Trieu Do Hong Phuoc, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Through the exhibition, generations of Youth Volunteers are further inspired with pride in their heroic tradition, pioneering spirit, and readiness to undertake challenging missions—qualities embodied by the first generation of city youth following national reunification. The exhibition also enables city residents to learn more about the Force’s historical legacy, position, roles, and functions, thereby fostering closer coordination, support, and companionship with the Youth Volunteer Force in the shared determination to build Ho Chi Minh City into an increasingly civilized, modern, and compassionate metropolis.

The exhibition showcases valuable archival images of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force, reflecting its journey from the early days of land reclamation and the development of new economic zones to its spirit of serving combat efforts, safeguarding the borders, and fulfilling international obligations. It also highlights the Force’s pioneering role in the current period through activities contributing to socio-economic development, social welfare, and the building of a civilized and modern urban environment.

The photo exhibition will run through April 20.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Hoang Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh