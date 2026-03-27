HCMC, Tyumen Region strengthen cooperation in energy, trade, and culture

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Deputy Governor Andrey Vadimovich Pantelev of Russia’s Tyumen Region talked about closer collaboration in energy, trade, and cultural exchange on March 27.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, today welcomed Andrey Vadimovich Panteleev, Deputy Governor of the Tyumen Region of Russia, during his official visit to the city.

A view of the meeting between Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Andrey Vadimovich Panteleev, Deputy Governor of the Tyumen Region of Russia (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

During the meeting, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy underscored the significance that Ho Chi Minh City places on enhancing exchanges and collaboration with Russian regions, including Tyumen Province—recognized as one of Russia’s key economic hubs with notable strengths in industry and energy.

She pointed out Ho Chi Minh City’s evolving status, with an economy surpassing US$120 billion and contributing over 30 percent to the national budget revenue. She suggested that Ho Chi Minh City and Tyumen work together to improve trade relations and exchange expertise in the energy sector, particularly in technology transfer related to oil and gas exploration and processing. The city aspires for both parties to proactively arrange business forums and investment linkages to fully leverage their complementary strengths.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy also supported Tyumen’s proposal to promote cooperation and investment in tourism and culture. She suggested establishing a formal cooperation mechanism to facilitate trade and investment promotion activities more effectively in the future.

Deputy Governor Andrey Vadimovich Pantelev speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Deputy Governor Andrey Vadimovich Pantelev expressed Tyumen’s keen interest in the Ho Chi Minh City market and its intention to introduce signature products and advanced resource and energy technologies to the city.

He affirmed that Tyumen will create favorable conditions for Ho Chi Minh City enterprises to explore investment opportunities and expressed hope that the two localities will soon reach concrete cooperation agreements.

The two delegations posed for a commemorative photograph. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan