The People’s Committee of Phan Thiet City in the central coastal province of Binh Thuan will conduct a pilot project for a food street scheduled to open in September.

An evening music performance on the beach in Phan Thiet City attracts amny visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, a 300-meter-long food street on Tuyen Quang Street in Phu Thuy Ward will feature various night-time activities and numerous food and drink stalls presenting typical local dishes to visitors.

There will be traditional and contemporary cultural arts performances and folk games.

The project aims to develop a night-time economy and create the province’s unique tourism products to attract domestic and foreign visitors.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Kim Khanh