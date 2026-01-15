Petrol prices revised up in latest adjustment

Accordingly, E5RON92 petrol is capped at VND18,376 (US$ 0.7) per liter, up VND143 while RON95-III is capped at VND18,712 per liter, up VND152.

Retail fuel prices are increased from 15:00 on January 15 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance. (Photo: SGGP)

Retail fuel prices were increased from 15:00 on January 15 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, E5RON92 petrol is capped at VND18,376 (US$0.7) per liter, up VND143, while RON95-III is capped at VND18,712 per liter, up VND152.

Diesel 0.05S is capped at VND17,287 per liter, up VND226, and kerosene at VND17,697, up VND138. Meanwhile, mazut 180CST 3.5S is capped at VND13,401 per kg, down VND2.

Since the beginning of the year, domestic fuel prices have undergone three adjustments. RON95 has seen two decreases and one increase, and E5RON has two decreases and one increase, while diesel recorded two increases and one decrease.

The petrol and oil price stabilization fund was not used for any of the fuel categories.

