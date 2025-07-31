Petrol prices increase, diesel price drops in latest adjustment

Domestic petrol prices increased slightly while the price of diesel reduced from 3 p.m. on July 31 following the latest price adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON92 petrol increased by VND122 per liter to a maximum of VND19,401 (US$0.74), and the price of RON95-III petrol increased by VND439 to VND19,840 per liter.

The price of diesel dropped by VND61 to VND19,068 per liter, while the price of kerosene climbed by VND86 to VND18,714 per liter. Mazut price also increased by VND154 to VND15,533 per kilogram.

This marks the 32nd fuel price adjustment since the beginning of the year. Over this period, the price of RON95 petrol has been adjusted up 17 times and down 15 times, while the price of diesel has seen 16 hikes, 15 cuts and one instance of remaining unchanged.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

