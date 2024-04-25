The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market according to regulations.

Petrol prices decrease sharply ahead of five-day holidays.

Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on April 25, the prices of petroleum products decreased sharply in advance of the five-day National Reunification Day and May Day holiday break, from April 27 to May 1.

At 3p.m. on April 25, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND307 and VND322 to VND23,919 and VND24,915 per liter, respectively.

That of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were cut by VND730 to VND20,716 and VND20,686 per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S rose by VND202 to VND17,408 per kilogram.

