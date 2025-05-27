Perilous practice of off-roading on sand dunes warned

Driving off-road vehicles across sand dunes, while seemingly thrilling, poses significant dangers to both the environment and human safety.

Despite repeated warnings from locals, tourists, and the press, the perilous and unregulated operation of off-road vehicles transporting tourists across the sand dunes of Bau Trang National Scenic Area in Bac Binh District of Binh Thuan Province, remains unaddressed. This ongoing lack of control has tragically culminated in a recent fatal accident, starkly highlighting the escalating dangers of this type of tourism.

Public outrage has surged following a horrific incident involving an off-road vehicle from Trieu Trang 2 Tourism Company. The vehicle, carrying eight individuals—seven of whom were tourists—was navigating the dunes when it lost control, slid down a slope, and plunged into a nearby lake. The accident resulted in the death of a female tourist, once again bringing the critical issue of safety oversight in the Bau Trang area to the forefront of public discussion.

This is not the first time an accident has occurred during off-road vehicle tours at Bau Trang. In the past, there have been several incidents, including vehicles overturning while descending sand dunes, collisions between vehicles traveling in groups, and drivers losing control at high speeds—often resulting in serious injuries and hospitalizations.

One notable case took place in July 2024, when a group of four tourists from Bac Ninh Province was involved in an accident in which their off-road vehicle overturned on a sand hill. Two passengers sustained head and forehead injuries and required hospital treatment. Following such experiences, many tourists have raised concerns about the safety standards of the off-road vehicle services at Bau Trang.

In August 2024, SGGP Newspaper continuously published articles and clips reflecting the chaotic and uncontrolled operation of off-road vehicles carrying tourists at Bau Trang scenic spot.

During the inspection, authorities revealed alarming figures. According to Bac Binh District Police, by the end of 2024, they had examined four establishments renting cars and off-road vehicles to tourists at Bau Trang scenic spot. The investigation uncovered that 110 out of 169 vehicles lacked certificates of origin, safety inspection and environmental protection compliance. Notably, many vehicles continued to operate in the sand dunes despite their expired usage and inspection periods.

Additionally, some drivers lacked proper licenses or the necessary practice certificates, resulting in insufficient skills to navigate the area's challenging terrain.

Loose management

Following a series of violations in the off-road vehicle business at Bau Trang scenic spot, authorities took decisive action. In late November 2024, Vice Chairman Nguyen Minh of the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province issued a directive instructing the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to assist business owners in completing the necessary documentation and procedures to ensure safety in tourism-related activities affecting visitors. Any establishments failing to meet these requirements by the end of February 2025 will be prohibited from transporting tourists to the sand dunes.

Several off-road vehicle operators in Bau Trang have repeatedly requested the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Thuan Province to coordinate with relevant agencies in organizing training programs and issuing certifications for off-road vehicle drivers.

However, these requests have yet to yield results. In late 2024, the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee tasked the Department of Transport with working alongside the Provincial Police to assess the necessary conditions—such as vehicle inspections, licensing, documentation, and safety requirements—for permitting off-road vehicles to transport tourists. Despite this directive, no clear regulations have been established to date.

This regulatory delay, coupled with lax oversight and the absence of enforcement measures, has allowed off-road vehicle services to operate in a reactive and unregulated manner—essentially “cutting first and reporting later.” Meanwhile, tourists, the primary users of these services, remain largely uninformed about the potential risks.

It is imperative that Binh Thuan Province promptly develop and implement appropriate regulations, enforcement mechanisms, and service planning strategies to ensure both public safety and the sustainable development of this distinctive desert tourism offering.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Dan Thuy