People’s Artist Tran Bang, grand old master of Cheo passed away

Prof, People’s Artist Tran Bang who made a great contribution to Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera) passed away in Hanoi on July 19 at the ripe old age of 97.

People’s Artist Tran Bang was born in 1926 in Co Am Commune of Vinh Bao District in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong

He is the grand old master of Cheo and also known as a famous Cheo director, composer, and researcher in the country.

He achieved success in directing more than 20 Cheo plays which were highly appreciated and regarded as works of traditional art marking the development of the revolutionary Cheo stage, such as Quan Am Thi Kinh (Goddess Of Mercy), Suy Van (Ms. Suy Van), Luu Binh – Duong Le (a story of selfless friendship), Tong Tran- Cuc Hoa (The love story between husband and wife), To Hien Thanh (an official in the royal court).

According to People’s Artist Tran Bang, Cheo is one of the Vietnamese traditional cultural products presenting the love and thoughts of Vietnamese people as well as introducing a kind of the characteristics of Vietnamese art

He was a teacher of the first training course for Cheo actors at Hanoi University of Theater and Cinema and participated in training programs for doctoral, master and bachelor degrees.

He was granted the titles of Professor and “People's Artist” in 1993 and received many awards, including the State Prize for Literature and Arts in 2001, and the Ho Chi Minh Prize in Literature and Arts in 2017.