People pack airports, bus stations heading to their hometowns for holidays

People flooded airports and major stations in big cities such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to head to their hometowns during the first New Year holiday.

Passengers pack the Mien Tay bus station

In Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of December 29, bus stations in the city were crowded with passengers. Although the streets at these places were crowded, there was no congestion. At around 6:00 p.m., a large number of passengers were waiting in line to buy tickets at Mien Dong Bus Station.

To help save passengers’ time, the volunteer from the station’s Youth Union and staff of the customer care services took turns pushing luggage to help passengers enter the station and get on the bus or give information to passengers.

At Mien Tay Bus Station, the atmosphere at the station was bustling. Inside the station, the waiting rows were filled with seats, mostly passengers who had bought tickets and were waiting for the time to board the bus. Most passengers bought tickets for trips to the Mekong Delta provinces of Vinh Long, Can Tho, and An Giang. The number of tourists is estimated at 203.33 percent compared to normal days.

To ensure security and order in and out, the staff of the bus station worked relentlessly to guide passengers to the ticket counters so that there was no jostling or jostling as well as arrange vehicles according to the timetable to quickly relieve the crowd of passengers. Moreover, the number of passengers increased by 20 percent compared to normal days for trips from Ho Chi Minh City - Da Lat at Nga Tu Ga Bus Station.

On the afternoon of December 29, the Traffic Police Department (PC08), Ho Chi Minh City Police said that traffic wardens simultaneously deployed to ensure safety for people returning home and traveling during the New Year. 2024.

This year's New Year holiday lasts from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024, so the PC08 Department predicts that travel demand and vehicle density on the roads will increase especially on the first and last days of the holiday season. Therefore, on the afternoon of December 29, traffic policemen from the entire city were taking turns to control traffic at hot and complicated spots with a high risk of traffic jams and congestion. The traffic police force also coordinated with mobile police, and youth volunteers distributed traffic propaganda leaflets, and bottled water and donated 50 helmets to drivers.

In Hanoi, from the afternoon of December 29, the gateway roads of the capital city have become crowded. Scores of roads such as the Ring Road 3, the Phap Van - Cau Gie intersection, and the road to Thanh Tri Bridge, Vinh Tuy saw the congestion.

Traffic snarled at the Ring Road 3, all vehicles could not move because the entrances, exits, and access roads were clogged. Giap Bat, Nuoc Ngam, and My Dinh bus stations said that the number of passengers on December 29 has doubled compared to normal days. Hanoi Bus Station Joint Stock Company said that it has prepared about 2,500 vehicles to carry passengers during peak hours. From the afternoon of December 29, traffic wardens were sent to work at 106 locations at risk of traffic jams to help people travel safely.

Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport announced that the number of passengers passing through the port has gradually increased since Christmas and is expected to increase compared to normal days during the New Year 2024. It is expected that the airport will have about 530 flights, with 85,600 passengers, an increase of 12 percent to 15 percent on December 30 compared to New Year 2023. More staff on duty at the Noi Bai International Airport work around the clock at locations such as the lobby in front of the passenger terminal, and car park toll lanes which are usually crowded with people.

​By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan