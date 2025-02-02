People join swinging chair game to pray for abundant harvests

In the first days of the Lunar New Year, people usually participate in a festival of the swinging chair game, called du tien in the Vietnamese language, a traditional game in Gia Vien Village to pray for good weather and abundant harvests.

The festival in Gia Vien Village of Phong Hien Ward in Phong Dien Town, Hue City, is also a venue for residents to meet and promote the spirit of solidarity in building the homeland.

The hundred-year-old festival officially opens on the fourth day of the first month of the lunar calendar and lasts several days. It is one of the distinctive cultural features of the rural area by the Bo River during the early days of spring.

The game is set up on an empty plot in the village, with a swinging bamboo chair hanging on a tall bamboo scaffolding structure. Participants take turns swinging high into the air to grab the pink scarf hanging on the top of the bamboo structure. The athlete who touches the flag at its highest position wins first place.

The festival is believed to originate in the Northern region and was adopted by the villagers as a tradition of praying for an abundant harvest, peaceful lives, prosperity, and all good things for the village, Mr. Truong Tran, an elderly in Gia Vien Village said.

By Van Thang, Dinh Hoang—Translated by Kim Khanh