People enjoy bustling atmosphere in cool weather run-up to Christmas Eve

in the pleasantly cold weather run-up to Christmas Eve yesterday afternoon, crowds of people and vehicles from all corners in Ho Chi Minh City flocked to downtown areas, churches as well as religious neighborhoods to have fun and celebrate Christmas.

The atmosphere in the religious village on Pham The Hien Street in District 8 was bustling, cars lined up slowing down a bit and next vehicles had to brake a little harder. Traffic police and local guards were present early to regulate traffic and ensure security and order.

Binh Thai Parish Church was brightly decorated, with many colorful miniatures right from the entrance. Resident Mai Anh in District 8 said that at churches in the district and the caves were beautifully decorated, attracting many young people to admire and take pictures. Similarly, in the neighborhoods of Thong Nhat and Le Duc Tho parish areas in Go Vap District, Nghia Phat, Chi Hoa, Loc Hung parish areas in Tan Binh District or famous churches such as Tan Dinh in District 3, Fatima Binh Trieu in Thu Duc City were also very crowded with worshipers and those who came to the areas for fun.

Late at night, the number of people flocking to the central area becomes more and more crowded. Nguyen Hue, Le Loi, and Dong Khoi streets were packed with a sea of people. The Notre Dame Cathedral is one of the most popular Christmas entertainment venues.

Although the renovation has not yet been completed, the church is still decorated with lights and brilliant miniatures, attracting many people who come to enjoy fun and take photos.

Next to the Notre Dame Cathedral is the Ho Chi Minh City Post Office, which also attracts young people to have fun, exchange music and check-ins bustlingly. Student Cam Ly of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Education said that this year is the first year to celebrate Christmas in the southern largest city saying that she likes the atmosphere in the run-up to Christmas Eve.

At Nguyen Hue walking street and large commercial centers such as Diamond Plaza, Vincom Dong Khoi, and Saigon Center, tourists and city dwellers flocked to visit and take pictures.

The police force in Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with district police and Thu Duc City to arrange all traffic wardens who were responsible for patrolling and controlling order and traffic safety to ensure a peaceful Christmas and prevention of traffic jams.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy