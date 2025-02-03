HCMC implements streamlining decisions with utmost commitment: City Party Chief

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highlighted that HCMC has implemented these decisions with the utmost seriousness, demonstrating a commitment, a strong political will and a determination to achieve the good outcomes.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference

A significant event took place today as the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee convened a conference to unveil decisions related to the establishment, termination, and dissolution of Party organizations.

During the conference, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen highlighted that the conference dedicated to announcing the decisions regarding the establishment, termination, and dissolution of Party organizations is of significant importance.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee stated that the city has carried out the plan with utmost political commitment, addressing it with seriousness, urgency, and synchronization. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City has recently finalized the review of the implementation of Resolution 18 and has initiated the plan to restructure the political system's apparatus in alignment with established requirements and timelines. This process is being conducted with a focus on rigor and caution, ensuring alignment with the directives of the Party Central Committee and the city's practical needs.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized the necessity of approaching the significant and critical workload with seriousness, caution, and a sense of responsibility, urging all staff and civil servants to avoid complacent or negligent behavior.

Ho Chi Minh City is particularly focusing on ensuring the comprehensive execution of the Central's conclusions regarding the summary of Resolution 18. The city is prioritizing the urgent development of an action program that outlines specific tasks and solutions for 2025, aligning this initiative with the leadership and organization of Party Congresses at all levels.

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee noted that the implementation process pays great attention to political and ideological work and solutions to best resolve all regimes and policies.

For the newly established Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee requested that the new agency's organizational structure be quickly arranged and stabilized. Moreover, the working regulations must be promptly issued according to the regulations and instructions of the Party Central Committee to be put into operation in the first working week.

He also urged the Party Committee of the Party agencies in the southern largest city, as well as the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee, to promptly stabilize organizational structures and personnel. Additionally, he called for immediate recommendations on the formulation and finalization of regulations concerning functions, responsibilities, authorities, working relationships, and operational guidelines, while ensuring that all necessary preparations are in place for conducting Party Congresses at every level.

In addition, the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee must urgently lead and oversee the implementation of the plan to reorganize the city's administrative apparatus, professional agencies, and public non-business units. This includes ensuring the completion of the reorganization and the operationalization of the new structure by the end of February 2025.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee provided specific information about the political system apparatus of Ho Chi Minh City after the arrangement.

Accordingly, the streamlined political system apparatus in the southern metropolis reflects a significant reduction in organizational complexity. Notably, 53 Party organizations, Party executive committees, administrative agencies, and public non-business units within the city have been streamlined. This streamlining extends to advisory agencies, with 41 organizations associated with the City Party Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and socio-political organizations citywide also being reduced. Additionally, 66 bodies in districts in HCMC have been streamlined, contributing to a more efficient and effective governance structure.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents decisions on personnels

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has streamlined its structure, decreasing the number of specialized agencies from 21 to 15, administrative agencies from 8 to 3, and public non-business units from 35 to 32. Furthermore, Thu Duc City and districts have reduced the number of agencies and units under the People's Committee from 268 to 244.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen underscored the careful approach undertaken by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in preparing personnel for the newly reorganized Party organizations. This comprehensive review process, characterized by careful consideration, objectivity, and a cautious approach, prioritizes adherence to the highest standards and ensures strict compliance with all relevant regulations. Furthermore, this critical work is closely integrated with the preparation of personnel for the upcoming Party Congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 term, ensuring alignment with all relevant policies and directives.

