SGGP Newspaper pays attention to implementing charity programs for community

Social charitable work has been one of the three main duties of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper over the past years.

Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper offers gifts to students of Y La High School in Tuyen Quang City, Tuyen Quang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

With the support of State agencies, organizations, businesses, and readers, SGGP Newspaper has organized many meaningful charity programs in provinces and cities across the country.

The newspaper’s outstanding events include Vo Truong Toan Awards, Ton Duc Thang Awards, Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship, Sentimental Attachment for Truong Son Road Program, and Fund for Vietnam’s Sea and Islands, especially propaganda programs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SGGP Newspaper supports people affected by typhoon Yagi in September, 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

During the Covid-19 pandemic, SGGP Newspaper quickly implemented many effective programs to support workers and disadvantaged people, leaving a significant impression on the community.

The press agency organized a lot of activities to care for people's lives, contributing to ensuring social security, mobilizing various resources to help those in difficult circumstances, and providing timely encouragement to officers and soldiers on duty to protect the country in remote border areas and islands. The newspaper also supported policy-beneficiary families, individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country, and poor students who have been striving to overcome difficulties in localities across the country.

Students of Doan Van To Secondary School in Cu Lao Dung District, Soc Trang Province are reading books in the newly-built library. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2023, SGGP Newspaper launched the program “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith—Overcoming difficulties of going to school), building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country. The program has provided gifts and built classrooms and libraries in Soc Trang, Lam Dong, Binh Duong, Ben Tre, Ha Giang, Hanoi, Tuyen Quang, and Cao Bang with a total capital of more than VND21 billion (US$836,683) from 2023 to 2024.

The program will continue to complete projects assisting schools in remote, disadvantaged locations and border areas to create favorable conditions for students to continuously put their all effort into studying. The organizer expects to maintain the program in the next years.

In particular, SGGP Newspaper launched a campaign to raise more than VND7 billion to support people affected by typhoon Yagi. Right after the storm passed, SGGP Newspaper’s reporters visited the hardest-hit localities, such as Quang Ninh, Hanoi, and Tuyen Quang, to offer direct aid to the people.

The “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program always pays visits to schools in remote and border areas, seas, and islands to provide support to students.

An art performance by students of Lieng Sronh Primary School in Dam Rong District, Lam Dong Province at the event offering scholarships to disadvantged students (Photo: SGGP)

The trip to Cau Sat school in Bu Gia Map District of Binh Phuoc Province in 2024 left a deep impression on the SGGP delegation. In addition to offering scholarships, stuffed animals, and school supplies, the delegation also built restrooms for teachers and students.

Cau Sat school is located on a hill in the middle of the forest, with over 80 students, most of whom are ethnic minority people. There was only one temporary restroom.

Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, said that more than 50 years of establishment and development, SGGP has always paid attention to and prioritized community programs for the development of society, especially for disadvantaged students. The press agency focuses on caring for children and emphasizing educational values, ensuring that children in difficult localities have the opportunity to develop comprehensively in terms of knowledge, physical well-being, and mental health.

Through practical surveys and listening to the needs of each school, the newspaper will continue providing appropriate assistance, such as the construction of schools and libraries, offering scholarships, food, and essential supplies, digging wells, water filtration system installation, and calling for assistance and emergency relief to support those in difficult circumstances or suffering from illness and people affected by natural disasters.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh