Over VND42 trillion allocated for four key infrastructure projects in HCMC

A significant investment of over VND42 trillion has been approved for the development of four crucial infrastructure projects in HCMC, aimed at driving economic growth and improving connectivity.

The construction of Ring Road 2 through Thu Duc City starts

This afternoon, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee announced that this year, Ho Chi Minh City will start construction of 4 key projects including Ring Road 2, Nguyen Khoi Bridge and Road, Xuyen Tam Canal renovation and the north bank of Doi Canal with a total investment of over VND42,000 billion.

The development of Ring Road 2 within Thu Duc City includes two significant sections. Section 1 with the length of 3.5-kilometer stretches from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street. Section 2 with the length of 2.8-kilometer stretches from Vo Nguyen Giap Street to Pham Van Dong Street.

This vital infrastructure project will require land clearance to facilitate the construction of parallel roads on both sides. Each road will have a width of 17 meters and will accommodate three lanes of traffic. The total investment is about VND13,800 billion including the site clearance cost of VND7,500 billion.

The project requires the acquisition of some 61 hectares of land affecting 1,166 households along the streets.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung inspects the progress of the Nguyen Khoi Bridge - Road Construction Project.

The project is slated to start in the third quarter of 2025 and be completed in 2027. After completion, the project will help reduce traffic congestion, connect major port clusters such as Cat Lai, Phu Huu, Truong Tho, and promote urban development in the East of Ho Chi Minh City.

The second project is Nguyen Khoai bridge and road leading to the bridge costing more than VND3,700 billion. It connects District 7, District 4 and District 1. According to the plan, the construction of the bridge and the road in District 1 will start in the fourth quarter of this year. The overall length of the project extends nearly 5 kilometers, comprising a bridge section of approximately 2.5 kilometers with a variable width ranging from 6.5 to 25.5 meters.

Furthermore, the project encompasses a road section exceeding 2.3 kilometers in length, exhibiting a variable width ranging from 26.5 to 61.5 meters.

The Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project with a total investment of VND17,200 billion, comprising the cost of compensation for site clearance of VND14,000 billion. The canal is 9 kilometers long through Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts impacting 2,215 households.

This significant project will revitalize the canal area through the renovation and landscaping of both sides, including the construction of 6-meter-wide roads, 3-4-meter-wide sidewalks, and the creation of inviting green spaces. The canal itself will undergo a comprehensive rejuvenation process, including dredging to a depth of 3.5 meters and widening to a range of 20-30 meters.

Furthermore, a crucial component of this project involves the implementation of a modern wastewater collection system. The project is anticipated to be completed and fully operational by the year 2028, bringing significant environmental and aesthetic benefits to the surrounding community.

The Doi Canal North Bank renovation project in District 8 significantly impacts the area

The Doi Canal North Bank renovation project in District 8, with a total investment of VND7,400 billion, will significantly impact the area. Site clearance costs alone account for a substantial VND6,000 billion, and the project will affect 1,633 households.

A large-scale infrastructure project is set to begin in the third quarter of 2025, aiming to enhance transportation and flood control along the canal. The plan includes constructing 4.3 kilometers of embankment, dredging the canal bed, and expanding adjacent roads.

Key developments include the construction of Nguyen Duy extended road and Hiep An 2 Bridge, along with the installation of modern drainage and lighting systems. Passenger wharfs will also be built to improve waterway transport in the area.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2028, promising significant improvements to connectivity and urban infrastructure in the area.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Anh Quan