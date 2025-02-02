Ho Chi Minh City

Complex of modern schools gradually completed

On the morning of February 2 (the 5th day of the first month of the lunar New Year), workers excitedly returned to work to implement the remaining items of the construction project of three schools in Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

The complex of three public schools in Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

One year after the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of three public schools in Tan Binh District’s Ward 6, including Son Ca Kindergarten, Hung Vuong Primary School, and Mac Dinh Chi Secondary School, the construction has achieved 95 percent of its total volume. The schools are expected to be put into operation on April 30, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Director of Construction and Building Materials Joint Stock Company 2, Hoang Vu Nam Anh offers lucky money to workers on the first day back at work after Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

Engineers and workers are divided into groups to take turns working in three shifts to speed up the construction progress and soon complete the projects, Director of Construction and Building Materials Joint Stock Company 2, Hoang Vu Nam Anh, said.

The construction project of three public schools covering an area of more than 50,000 square meters has a total investment of over VND1,150 billion (US$45.9 million).

Son Ca Kindergarten (Photo: SGGP)
Hung Vuong Primary School (Photo: SGGP)
Mac Dinh Chi Secondary School (Photo: SGGP)
Director of Thai An Design Consulting Co., Ltd, Vo Le Thanh Cong offers luckey money to workers. (Photo: SGGP)
A representative of the Construction Investment Project Management Board of Tan Binh District, the investor of the new schools, offers luckey money to workers. (Photo: SGGP)
By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

