Gathering participants review tradition to drive HCMC’s further development

A gathering provided an opportunity for participants to discuss the historical tradition that has fueled the development of Ho Chi Minh City, exploring how this enduring spirit can continue to guide the city's progress.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi underscored the critical importance of upholding revolutionary tradition as a cornerstone for the continued development of Ho Chi Minh City. He emphasized the need for rapid and sustainable growth, ensuring the city is fully prepared for the nation's transition into a new era.

He made the statement at this morning's gathering highlighting revolutionary tradition at the Saigon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition Monument in HCMC’s Cu Chi outlying district. The gathering was held by the HCMC Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city.

Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized that the meeting aimed to honor the invaluable contributions of previous generations who sacrificed for the nation's glorious revolutionary cause.

The gathering's participants reviewed the historical traditions of the revolutionary bases in Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh during the years of the national resistance war.

The Standing Deputy Secretary solemnly declared that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, government, and people will eternally remember and express profound gratitude for the immense sacrifices and invaluable contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, preceding generations of revolutionaries, the noble sacrifices of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and the unwavering bravery of soldiers from all corners of the nation who valiantly fought for the liberation of Saigon, culminating in the historic victory.

According to him, the revolutionary tradition of Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh shall forever remain a source of immense pride for the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City. This invaluable tradition serves as a constant reminder of the solemn duty to strive relentlessly for the sustained development of the city, ensuring the prosperity and happiness of its citizens, a testament to the noble sacrifices made by the preceding generations of revolutionaries.

Drawing inspiration from the city's rich revolutionary history, leaders and residents of Ho Chi Minh City reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the core values of resilience, solidarity, dynamism, innovation, and creativity. This commitment will guide the city's future development, fostering unity, deepening international integration, effectively leveraging its unique strengths, and driving rapid and sustainable growth to ensure the city's readiness to contribute significantly to the nation's progress in this new era.

Assessing the comprehensive results that Ho Chi Minh City has achieved in the past time and in 2024, the Standing Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee affirmed that it is thanks to the determination and efforts of the HCMC Party Committee, government and dwellers. Moreover, it is also the crystallization of the resilient and indomitable revolutionary tradition of the land of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh.

These achievements will pave the way for Ho Chi Minh City to accelerate progress and successfully achieve the objectives outlined in the Resolution of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress.

He added that the year 2025 presents a series of critical challenges and necessitates a dedicated effort from Ho Chi Minh City to successfully achieve the objectives outlined in the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress. Furthermore, this year holds profound historical significance, marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the National Reunification.

Amid the special context and demanding requirements, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, government, and inhabitants are determined to successfully carry out key tasks.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City has successfully implemented the theme for 2025 ‘Focusing on streamlining the apparatus efficiently’ while promoting digital transformation and implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 and fundamentally resolving the city's difficulties and backlogs. Accordingly, the city focuses on leadership and direction with appropriate solutions to accelerate the completion of goals, targets and tasks according to the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the municipal Party Committee.

To foster the spirit of unity and celebrate these important milestones, Ho Chi Minh City will actively promote emulation movements, organizing a series of celebratory events for national and city holidays. A key focus will be the successful commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, ensuring a meaningful and impactful celebration for all citizens.

The southern largest city also summarized the implementation result of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW with a focus on effectively carrying out the arrangement of the political system’s apparatus citywide. Moreover, leaders at all organization will continue making changes in the personnel work to prepare for the party congresses at all levels and the 12th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The city will prioritize the enhancement of the quality of inspection and supervision activities. A comprehensive inspection and supervision program for the year 2025 will be developed and implemented, with a specific focus on supporting the successful conduct of Party Congresses at all levels, culminating in the 12th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress and the 14th National Party Congress.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi also disclosed a number of other key tasks related to innovation and improving the effectiveness of the People's Councils at all levels of Ho Chi Minh City. Besides, there are the mass mobilization work of the political system; and activities of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations.

