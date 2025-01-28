HCMC's aspiration to rise in new era

After nearly 50 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day, Ho Chi Minh City has continuously been the country's economic, financial, commercial, cultural, scientific, and technological center.

The city is seeing a strong transformation and is ready to enter a new era—an era of growth, development, and prosperity for the Vietnamese people.

On the days approaching the Lunar New Year 2025, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai talked about the city’s mission and aspiration for entering an era of growth, setting its position on the global map. On this journey, each citizen plays a central role and identifies peace, independence, and sustainable development as the goals for every action.

An important premise for breakthroughs

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai

Last year, Ho Chi Minh City continued to affirm its role and responsibility towards the country's development. Most of the key goals and tasks were essentially completed. The city’s GRDP growth is estimated to reach nearly 7.2 percent, with budget revenues surpassing VND500 trillion (US$19.6 billion). It continues to contribute 27 percent of the total national budget.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has focused on leading and directing the acceleration of economic and social infrastructure projects, particularly transportation infrastructure and key projects such as Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien), Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 3, and many other urban development projects aiming at reducing traffic congestion.

The city has made efforts to accelerate digital transformation and administrative reform and implemented many online public services to save time and costs for citizens and businesses. The city has focused on mobilizing and supplementing resources for social welfare work, sustainable poverty reduction, and improving the quality of education and healthcare, ensuring that all citizens have access to basic services with the best quality.

The party committees at all levels have consolidated and restructured the party apparatus and political system at the grassroots level, continued to innovate leadership methods, inspected and supervised the Party’s leadership in the fight against corruption, waste, and negative phenomena, strengthened the political system's work on mass mobilization, and promoted the great national unity bloc associated with the implementation of patriotic emulation movements.

The city has intensified the effectiveness of diplomatic activities and international cooperation at the local level across all fields, proactively and effectively implemented diplomatic activities in the new era, and closely combined three pillars of diplomacy with national defense and security. Regional links have been strengthened with specific and practical steps. International cooperation and friendship relations have continued to be maintained and expanded, becoming deeper, more substantive, and more effective in elevating the position of the city and country.

With a spirit of solidarity, willpower, and determination, the city has overcome many obstacles and challenges to control the disease and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic as well as restore production and improve the people's quality of life. Ho Chi Minh City's economy, which saw a sharp decline in 2021, quickly rebounded in 2022, stabilized in 2023, and showed good growth in 2024. These results are an important foundation for HCMC to make a breakthrough in 2025 and fulfill the targets and tasks for the entire term.

Ho Chi Minh City is facing many challenges, such as traffic congestion, environmental pollution, the impacts of climate change, and housing for workers. Therefore, the executive committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has identified one of the key tasks for 2025 as "addressing the fundamental issues and unresolved problems of the city.”

Although Ho Chi Minh City is recognized by international organizations as one of the exemplary cities in applying information technology across various sectors, there is still much to be done to ensure that the entire administrative system and businesses can effectively access and use new technologies. It requires the city to continue enhancing digital transformation, contributing to the effective implementation of administrative reform, and improving public service quality.

Entering a new era together with the whole country

The Ho Chi Minh City Executive Party Committee has determined that 2025 has a special significance with the goal of speeding up, making breakthroughs, and completing the tasks of Resolution 11 of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and preparing the foundation for the new development phase.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has committed to intensifying the implementation of strategic breakthroughs and creating new driving forces. Specifically, the city will continue to implement Resolutions 31 and 24 of the Politburo and direct the successful implementation of Resolution 98 of the National Assembly, along with major projects such as the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City, the urban railway system development project, the construction of Can Gio International Transshipment Port, inter-regional roads, Ring Road 3, Ring Road 4, and the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai Expressway.

The city will continue to innovate, apply science and technology, and develop key economic sectors. It will not only become an attractive destination for investors but also a hub for intellectual resources and advanced technology, thereby spreading these values to other regions across the country.

The task of Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time is to reorganize its apparatus and prepare personnel for the next term. The city will build a leadership team for the new term with political and ethical qualities, professional expertise, knowledge, experience, and a spirit of innovation and responsibility.

Building a team of officials with the necessary qualities and capabilities to meet the demands of new development is a crucial goal.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee hoped that the city’s cadres, officials, and employees always promote the spirit of responsibility, solidarity, and creativity and always do the right thing and tasks well to build an increasingly developed Ho Chi Minh City, making important contributions to bringing Vietnam to the world.

By Kieu Phong, Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh