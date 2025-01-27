HCMC’s leader extends Tet greetings to Catholic dignitaries

A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited and extended Tet greetings to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh and Priest Dao Nguyen Vu on January 27 (the 28th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends Tet greetings to Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc sincerely thanked Knight of Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh for accompanying the congregation and meaningful activities contributing to building the great national unity bloc and developing the country.

The delegation visits the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at its office in Ho Chi Minh City, and Priest Dao Nguyen Vu. (Photo: SGGP)

During a visit to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at its office in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the collaboration of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam and Priest Dao Nguyen Vu, head of the office in the city, and the Catholic community for joining hands with the city’s government in building and developing the southern economic hub.

The delegation offers Tet gift to Priest Dao Nguyen Vu. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc wished Priest Dao Nguyen Vu, Catholic dignitaries and followers, and individuals assisting the Office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City robust health and happiness and hoped they continue to participate in the building and development of the great national unity bloc.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh