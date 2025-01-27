Deputy Minister of National Defense extends Tet greetings to HCMC Police

A delegation from the Ministry of National Defense visited and extended New Year greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on January 26.

Major General Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security received the delegation, led by Deputy Minister of National Defense Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong.

At the reception, Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong acknowledged and highly appreciated the achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security in recent times and extended Tet greetings to the Board of Directors and all officers and soldiers of the city’s police force.

On behalf of the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, Major General Mai Hoang thanked the Ministry of National Defense for its visit and extended New Year greetings to leaders and all officers and soldiers of the Ministry of National Defense.

The Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security shared the good and effective cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City Police and military units, the Border Guard in the city in recent times, contributing significantly to maintaining political security and social order in the city.

On the same day, Major General Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security also visited and extended Tet greetings to the Forensic Science Division, the Special Criminal Police Unit and the Drug Crime Investigation Division.

At the meeting, Major General Mai Hoang acknowledged and praised the results achieved by these units over the past year; and requested that the officers and soldiers of these units continue to promote solidarity and unity and strive to fulfill their assigned tasks well in 2025, particularly, to implement the peak period of criminal suppression to ensure security and order before, during and after the Lunar New Year 2025.

