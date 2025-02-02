Leaders, former leaders of Party, State, HCMC pay tribute at memorial sites

A delegation of leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Ho Chi Minh City offered incense and flowers at memorial sites on February 2 morning.

Delegates extend a moment of silence to commemorate the sacrifice and contributions of President Ho Chi Minh and previous generations. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

A delegation of current and former leaders of the Party and State, officials from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City along with representatives of various departments and armed forces in Ho Chi Minh City visited Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple and Saigon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition Monument in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City.

There, they sincerely offered flowers and incense in remembrance of the sacrifice and contributions of previous generations. That was a part of the meeting on Saigon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition for Lunar New Year 2025.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incense at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi offers incense at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attendees included Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Director of Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City Vu Hai Quan, former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, revolutionary veterans and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le offers incense at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The delegation offers incense. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, leaders solemnly offered flowers and incense and extended a moment of silence to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, martyrs, compatriots, officials and soldiers who bravely fought and sacrificed for the cause of national liberation, construction and defense.

Right after the incense-offering ceremony, the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting on Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition for Lunar New Year 2025 at the Revolutionary Tradition Historic Site of Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Participants in the meeting on Saigon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition for Lunar New Year 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong