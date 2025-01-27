Renovated Duong Quang Ham Street, Ba Hom Bridge open to traffic

The Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board yesterday collaborated with related units to open to traffic the newly expanded and upgraded Duong Quang Ham Street in Go Vap District for the first phase .

This project is a key transportation project of Go Vap District to address severe traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc said that Duong Quang Ham Street is a main route connecting Go Vap District with neighboring districts such as Binh Thanh, Tan Binh, and Phu Nhuan.

Renovated Duong Quang Ham Street has opened to traffic. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

The upgrade spans 3.2 kilometers, widening the road from 8 meters to 20 meters with four lanes, comprising two lanes for cars and two for motorbikes. Besides, modern infrastructure, including lighting, drainage systems, and sidewalks, has been installed. The project cost nearly VND200 billion (nearly US$8 million), funded by Ho Chi Minh City budget.

As of January 26, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc also announced that at 5 p.m. on the 27th day of the last lunar month, the Ba Hom Bridge construction was completed, allowing vehicles to pass after several months of construction.

This project aims to resolve traffic congestion in the western gateway of the city, linking key routes between National Highway No.1 and inner urban roads.

Ba Hom Bridge has opened to traffic. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Ba Hom Bridge project is 40 meters long and 20 meters wide, with four lanes, comprising two lanes for cars and two for motorbikes, featuring modern LED lighting systems, pedestrian walkways, and drainage systems. The construction cost approximately VND50 billion (US$2 million), funded by the city's budget.

The two transportation projects will meet the travel demand of residents and support local social–economic development.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong