Patriotic flag-raising events mark National Day on DK1 offshore platforms

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day on September 2, units across Naval Region 2 organized a series of meaningful activities to reinforce patriotic ideals and strengthen national pride.

Flag-raising ceremonies on the DK1 offshore platforms during National Day

On the DK1 offshore platforms, officers and soldiers held solemn flag-raising ceremonies and troop inspections on the morning of September 2.

Personnel watch the National Day parade live.

On the platforms, personnel watched the National Day parade live, alongside cultural, artistic and sports events in the capital city of Hanoi, fostering a festive atmosphere.

At the sacred site of Con Dao, soldiers from Radar Station 590, Regiment 251 carried out cleaning, landscaping and memorial offerings at Hang Duong Cemetery, where tens of thousands of revolutionary soldiers and patriotic people sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom.

Personnel of Radar Station 590, Regiment 251, offer incense at Hang Duong Cemetery, Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City.

These activities serve as a profound tribute to previous generations, as well as reminding today’s officers and soldiers to take pride and remain determined to uphold the heroic traditions and defend the frontline islands of the homeland.

Across the mainland, units across Naval Region 2 held synchronized flag-raising ceremonies on September 2, paying tribute to fallen heroes with incense offerings.

Other activities included sports and fitness programs, cultural and artistic events, visits to families of veterans, house-offering program to wounded soldiers, enrollment of new Communist Party members and so on.

Radar Station 590 operators on duty

During the celebrations of the 80th August Revolution anniversary and National Day, Naval Region 2 personnel, from islands and offshore platforms to ships and mainland units, observed ceremonies in military dress, paying tribute to Hanoi with solemn respect and steadfast dedication. Units remained on high alert, fully combat-ready and ensured absolute safety.

Naval parade formation of the Vietnam People’s Navy at sea

During the naval parade marking the 80th August Revolution anniversary and National Day, Naval Region 2 deployed three key combat ships of Brigade 167 and Brigade 171. Flying the national flag, the vessels presented a striking image of the strength, resolve, and courage of the Vietnam People’s Navy and Region 2 personnel.

Personnel at Long Son Base area offer incense at the cultural grounds of Naval Region 2.

The fleet formation at sea represents both the pride of Naval Region 2 and a steadfast commitment to protecting the nation’s maritime sovereignty, islands and territorial waters.

By Van Duong- Translated by Huyen Huong