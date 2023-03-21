Patriotic emulation movement contributes to city’s socio-economic achievements

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that the patriotic emulation movement in 2022 contributed to the city’s socio-economic achievements by encouraging people to overcome difficulties while carrying out political tasks

Today, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a conference to summarize the patriotic emulation movement and commendation work in 2022 as well as launched the patriotic emulation movement in 2023 and a special emulation movement to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and reunification of the country (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Attending were Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen.

At the conference, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu said that after the city has been severely affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, the city's tourism industry has revived with attractive promotional programs.

According to the Deputy Director, the city's tourism sector has advised the City People's Committee to organize the program 'Ho Chi Minh City welcomes you - Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City' as soon as Vietnam fully opened to increase the attraction of Ho Chi Minh City's destination for domestic and international tourists.

The largest and longest-lasting brand promotion and promotion program with the participation of many resources with diverse and attractive activities is expected to make a breakthrough in introducing a friendly country – Vietnam - which is a safe destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

At the same time, the Department of Tourism also coordinated with Thu Duc City and districts and tourism businesses to implement the program "Each district has a typical tourism product". This is the creative solution of city tourism to create attractive tourism products. In addition, the application of technology in tourism has also been focused on by the tourism industry. Up to now, over 79 typical destinations of the city have been promoted visually for visitors on the website. Thanks to the tourism industry’s concerted efforts, in 2022, more than 3.4 million international visitors and 31 million domestic tourists arrived in Ho Chi Minh City.

Also at the conference, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment Dao Minh Chanh said that in 2022, the city's total revenue is estimated at VND120,000 billion, up 171.2 percent over the same period in 2021 and up 33 percent of the plan. However, according to the results of the provincial competitiveness PCI index, Ho Chi Minh City was still in the group of localities with good PCI in 2021. The city has 2 well-regarded indicators time costs and business support policies.

Therefore, according to the Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City, from the perspective of improving the PCI index of provincial competitiveness, Ho Chi Minh City needs many solutions to further improve the remaining 8 indicators in the coming time; epecially in 2023 when Ho Chi Minh City planned to implement the annual theme 'Improve the quality of public service activities, accelerate administrative reform, and improve the investment environment'.

In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City continues to affirm its role as the central urban area of the region and the country, connecting other cities in the region by building the industrial, urban and logistics corridor of the region. Moreover, the city will at the same time find a way to offer more employment and improve the quality of human resources, ease traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and tackle climate change. Regarding socio-economic infrastructure, the city will develop urban railways, expressway systems, railways and waterways connecting the region.

In 2022, the city's health sector continued to face many difficulties left by the pandemic including epidemic overlapping, the emergence of new diseases along with a drop in the medical human force at grassroots health care and public hospitals. Plus, revenues of autonomous hospitals have been reduced, affecting the balance of revenue and expenditure.

Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, said that in addition to the support and facilitation of the Central Government, the city's health sector has tried to overcome difficulties by implementing various activities to control diseases, prevent epidemics from re-occurrence in the city with the utmost goal to provide better care for people's health.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen assessed that in 2022, the city followed the theme of the year, quickly recovered and achieved quite comprehensive results. In respect of the patriotic emulation movement in 2022, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee was excited when the city had effectively implemented the set goals.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, efforts made by the city and its inhabitants were rewarded when the city’s economy grew by over 9 percent and many targets were met and exceeded. Business and production were restored and people’s living standard is better.

On this occasion, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai launched an emulation by implementing key works, projects, and activities of practical significance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation Day of the South or the reunification day (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) and the 75th Anniversary of Uncle Ho's call for Patriotic Emulation (June 11, 1948 - June 11, 2023) with 6 contents.